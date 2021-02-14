40-year-old doctor's half-burnt body found in forest in UP

The half-burnt body of a 40-year-old doctor, who was missing for three days, was found in a forest area here, police said on Sunday.

Jaikaran Prajapati had gone missing on February 11, and his motorcycle and mobile phone were found near the Sambhal canal under the Jagdishpur police station limits on Saturday, Station House Officer Arun Kumar Dubey said.

He said the doctor's half-burnt body was found Saturday night in the Maraucha forest area, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem examination.

