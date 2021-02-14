Left Menu

Mumbai: 1 killed, 1 injured as motorcycle hits truck on WEH

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:28 IST
One person was killed and anotherseriously injured after their motorcycle hit a stationarytruck on Western Express Highway, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and thedeceased has been identified as motorcycle rider PramodKalekar and the injured person as pillion Mukesh Mishra, anofficial said.

''The accident took place because the truck was parkedfor unloading goods without taking safety precautions.

Moreover, the truck driver did not help the victims and fledfrom the spot. He was booked for causing death by negligenceand efforts are on to nab him,'' the Andheri police stationofficial said.

