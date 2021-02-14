Left Menu

Advocate shoots himself dead in UP; block pramukh arrested

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 14-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 19:22 IST
Advocate shoots himself dead in UP; block pramukh arrested

A 50-year-old advocate allegedly shot himself to death with his licensed rifle here after being harassed by a group of people who tried to extort Rs 60 lakh from him, police said on Sunday.

A block pramukh (chairman) of Kabrai and his nephew have been arrested in this connection, they said.

''Senior advocate Mukesh Kumar Pathak, a resident of Samadnagar locality, killed himself late Saturday night. A suicide note was recovered and a case has been registered against block pramukh of Kabrai development block, Chhatrapal Yadav and his nephew Vikram Yadav,” Anoop Kumar Dubey, SHO, Kotwali Police Station said.

He said Chhatrapal's brother-in-law Anand Mohan Yadav, Ravi Soni and Ankit Soni have also been named in the case, adding that efforts are on to trace them.

Elaborating further, Dubey said on February 7, a case of extortion and threat to kill (a person) was registered against Chhatrapal Yadav, Vikram Yadav, Anand Mohan Yadav, Ravi Soni and Ankit Soni on the basis of the complaint lodged by the advocate.

He, however, said that the advocate had filed the complaint on January 19, adding that the matter is being probed by the crime branch.

Asked why was the case registered after 18 days of filing of complaint, the SHO said, ''I do not know the reasons for this as I was posted in the Kotwali Police Station on February 9.'' Citing family members of the deceased, Dubey said Pathak was called to a hotel on Saturday and the accused asked him to withdraw the complaint, following which he took the extreme step.

Shivam Pathak, son of the deceased, told police that the accused had on Saturday afternoon called his father to reach a settlement in the extortion case, and threatened to kill him if he did not accede to their demand.

After this, he claimed, his father became depressed and shot himself.

PTI CORR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritize older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign.Mexico is also expectin...

Poles rush to ski, drink and party as COVID-restrictions eased

Dancing, drinking and fighting marked the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in Poland over the weekend as tourists, many without masks, let off steam in the ski resort of Zakopane. Poland allowed ski slopes to reopen from Friday for a tw...

UPDATE 2-'Our gratitude always': From China's CanSino, Mexico welcomes one of its biggest vaccine shipments yet

Mexico received one of its biggest COVID-19 vaccine shipments yet on Thursday, in the form of the active ingredient for 2 million doses of Chinas CanSino shot, a relief for the Latin American country after slow delivery on orders from Weste...

Times Group sends legal notice to BARC, demands Rs 450 cr in damages

Media giant Times Group on Sunday said it has sent a legal notice to Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, alleging the TV rating agency deliberately reduced its English news channels viewership at the behest of a rival launched in 2017...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021