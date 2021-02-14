Left Menu

Myanmar security forces fire to disperse protest at power plant in Kachin state

Myanmar security forces fired to disperse protesters outside a power plant in the northern state of Kachin, footage broadcast live on Facebook showed, although it was not clear if they were using rubber bullets or live fire. As darkness fell, riot police accompanied by soldiers arrived to drive away the crowds, the footage showed. The security forces doused the crowds with a water cannon and shots were heard.

Reuters | Yangon | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:42 IST
Myanmar security forces fired to disperse protesters outside a power plant in the northern state of Kachin, footage broadcast live on Facebook showed, although it was not clear if they were using rubber bullets or live fire. Hundreds had gathered late Sunday outside a power plant that soldiers had occupied in the city of Myitkyina. As darkness fell, riot police accompanied by soldiers arrived to drive away the crowds, the footage showed.

The security forces doused the crowds with a water cannon and shots were heard. “A few minutes ago the Tatmadaw reinforced with military tanks and now they started shooting,” said one resident who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, using the Burmese term for the armed forces.

(Writing by Poppy McPherson Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

