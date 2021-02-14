Left Menu

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL46 UKD-3RDLD BODIES Rescuers pull out 5 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 50 Tapovan/Dehradun: Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 12 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district a week ago.

DEL18 UKD-DOG-WAITING One week after U'khand disaster: The mountains, the floods and a dog searching for its puppies Chamoli (Uttarakhand): It stands at a distance watching soundlessly as multiple teams work to reach those buried under mounds of debris and is sometimes heard breaking into howls of anguish -- a canine sentinel watching over the rescue mission in its search for its missing puppies.

DES22 PB-CIVIC BODY-2NLD POLLING Polling held for over 100 civic bodies in Punjab; skirmishes at some places Chandigarh: Polling was held for over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of skirmishes at some places.

DES20 PB-BJP-LEADER BJP leader's vehicle attacked in Punjab's Hoshiarpur Hoshiarpur: A BJP leader's vehicle was allegedly attacked here on Sunday by some unidentified people when a group of farmers was protesting against the Centre's farm laws. DES35 PB-AMARINDER-BJP BJP has lost moral ground to rule: Punjab CM Chandigarh: Expressing shock at statements of senior BJP leaders on the farmers who died at the Delhi borders protesting against the farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the party has lost the moral ground to rule at the Centre and in Haryana.

DES26 HR-MAHAPANCHAYAT-TIKAIT Won't let govt sit in peace till farmers' demands met: Tikait Karnal: Upping the ante against the government, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said they won't let it sit in peace till the farmers' demands are met.

DES30 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID: 77 fresh cases in Haryana, no new death Chandigarh: Haryana recorded 77 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 2,69,046 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

DES17 UP-FARMER-SUICIDE Farmer hangs himself over inflated power bill in UP's Aligarh Aligarh (UP): A 50-year-old farmer here hanged himself after allegedly being slapped by Electricity Department officials and served an inflated power bill, according to the victim's family.

DES18 UP-SUHELDEV PM Modi to launch projects to mark birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev Lucknow: Come elections, political parties remember the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, who is said to have killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the early 11th century.

