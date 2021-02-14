Three asphyxiated in Kancheepuram, CM condoles deaths

Three persons were asphyxiatedwhen they were cleaning the sewage tank at a private food unitat neighbouring Kancheepuram.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement that thethree--Bhagyaraj, Murugan and Arumugan died while cleaning thetank at Katrambakkam in the district, and expressed grief.

He said he has asked the district administration toprovide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and hasdirected that due legal action be taken in the matter.

