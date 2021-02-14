Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:01 IST
Sikkim: Lineman electrocuted to death, family blames power dept; police case filed

An employee of the state powerdepartment was electrocuted to death at Golitar Singtam inEast Sikkim during maintenance work, following which a policecase was filed, officials said on Sunday.

Rajat Singh Kami (30), a lineman of the powerdepartment, was electrocuted to death while working on atransformer at Golitar Highway on Friday night, they said.

His family blamed the power department for the death,alleging negligence and filed a police complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has beenregistered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide notamounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons infurtherance of common intention), a police officer said.

A thorough investigation is underway, he said.

A post-mortem was conducted and the last rites wereperformed on Sunday, he added.

Singh's family alleged that no safety measures aretaken for the linemen working on high-voltage transformerseven as several such cases have been reported.

''We have filed a police case against the powerdepartment and its officers who never ensure the safety of thelinemen working in dangerous conditions,'' a family membersaid.

