Left Menu

UAE swears in country's first ambassador to Israel -Dubai media office

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:54 IST
UAE swears in country's first ambassador to Israel -Dubai media office

Dubai’s ruler and The United Arab Emirates' Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sworn in the country's first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The UAE's cabinet last month approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said, while Israel announced its embassy had opened in Abu Dhabi, after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists seen jointly winning majority in regional election - TV3 poll

Separatist parties looked set to jointly win a majority of seats in Catalonias regional parliament, an opinion poll published by TV3 showed as polling stations closed on Sunday. The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya would get 36-38 ...

Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of aggression, Sudans foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute.Ethiopias trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unac...

Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Sunday said his government will soon bring a strictlaw against love jihad in the state.He made the announcement while addressing a poll rallyin Vadodara ahead of themunicipal corporation elections.We ar...

Impeachment isn''t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Donald Trumps acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether hes to blame for the deadly Capitol riot. The next step for the former president could be the courts. Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021