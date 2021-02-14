UAE swears in country's first ambassador to Israel -Dubai media office

Dubai’s ruler and The United Arab Emirates' Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sworn in the country's first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The UAE's cabinet last month approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said, while Israel announced its embassy had opened in Abu Dhabi, after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)