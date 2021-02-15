Myanmar residents report internet outage after another day of mass protest

Myanmar residents report internet outage after another day of mass protestReuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 00:18 IST
Myanmar residents reported an internet outage in the early hours of Monday after another day of mass protests against a military coup on Feb. 1 that overthrew the civilian government.
All four major telecommunications networks were inaccessible from about 1 a.m. (1830GMT), residents said.
