Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems. The United Kingdom will fund a new 10 million pounds ($13.87 million) green finance research centre ahead of the UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow this year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 06:12 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Argentina's vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal https://on.ft.com/3jVYFZO Carlos Menem, former Argentine president, dies aged 90 https://on.ft.com/2NsCTjU

UK to fund 10 mln stg green finance research centre https://on.ft.com/3aptqmR Overview

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the COVID-19 pandemic has eased. Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems.

The United Kingdom will fund a new 10 million pounds ($13.87 million) green finance research centre ahead of the UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow this year. ($1 = 0.7208 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 174,207 -health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Sunday reported 436 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the toll to 174,207.Also Read Health News Roundup China sees new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in a month Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed...

Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China, the White House said on Sunday. T...

WRAPUP 1-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests

Security forces in Myanmar deployed with armoured vehicles in major cities and cut internet access on Monday after protests over this months coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi drew hundreds of thousands onto the stree...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesArgentinas vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal httpson.ft.com3jVYFZO Carlos Menem,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021