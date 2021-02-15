Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 174,207 -health ministry

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 174,207 -health ministryReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-02-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 06:39 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 436 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the toll to 174,207.
Also Read: Health News Roundup: China sees new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in a month; Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths and more
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico