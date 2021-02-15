Left Menu

India reports 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:22 IST
India reports 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday. With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,16,589 including 1,39,637 active cases and 1,06,21,220 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,732 with the loss of 90 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Monday said that 82,85,295 have been vaccinated in the country so far. The total number of samples tested up to Sunday was 20,67,16,634, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 4,86,122 samples were tested on February 14.

The Health Ministry on Sunday had said that six States account for 78.3 per cent of the new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World War Z 2 confronted many ups & downs in last 7 years – know in details!

Although the renewal of World War Z 2 movie is yet to be done, still fans continue to keep hope in favor of its creation. They have high expectations from the creators and producers of World War Z.World War Z 2 is surely one of the most ant...

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtras Jalgaon district and offered condolences to the families of the victims. Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. ...

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine

Thailand reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Monday and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus taskforce said.Two new deaths were reported, taking ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A COVID-19 outbreak forced New Zealands biggest city into a snap lockdown over the weekend, while the head of the U.S. CDC said it was absolutely too soon to lift mask mandates as cases remain at more than double the levels seen last summer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021