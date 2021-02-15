Left Menu

Main accused in Ajit Singh murder case killed in encounter in UP

The main accused in the notorious criminal Ajit Singh murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, officials said.Girdhari Vishvakarma 40, accused of shooting dead Singh in the posh Gomti Nagar area in the state capital on January 6, was killed in the encounter Monday morning, Lucknow police commissioner D K Thakur told PTI.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:37 IST
Main accused in Ajit Singh murder case killed in encounter in UP

The main accused in the notorious criminal Ajit Singh murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, officials said.

Girdhari Vishvakarma (40), accused of shooting dead Singh in the posh Gomti Nagar area in the state capital on January 6, was killed in the encounter Monday morning, Lucknow police commissioner D K Thakur told PTI. Three policemen were also injured in the incident, he said. ''At around 3.00 am, Girdhari Vishvakarma alias doctor (who was arrested earlier) was taken to Khargapur crossing along with the weapon used in the crime. When sub inspector Akhtar Usmani was getting down from the vehicle with him, the accused hit him on his nose. ''The officer fell down and the accused snatched his pistol and started running. The sub inspector followed him, but Girdhari went behind the bushes and started firing,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Nilabja Choudhury said. The incident was reported to the police control room and a team of Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) reached the spot. ''The police surrounded the bushes and asked Girdhari to surrender, but he continued firing with Usmani's pistol. In retaliatory firing, a bullet hit the accused's leg, and he fell down,'' the official said. The accused was taken to the emergency unit of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, he added.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur said sub inspector Akhtar Usmani got injuries on his nose, a bullet touched the right arm of sub inspector Anil Singh, while another bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of inspector Chandrashekhar, in the incident. All the injured police personnel have been hospitalised and are out of danger, he said. On January 6, Ajit Singh (39), a notorious criminal of Mau district having 17 cases against him, was killed in a shootout between rival factions in Gomti Nagar, police had said.

PTI ZIR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJD expresses concern over increasing fuel prices

By Amit Kumar Biju Janata Dal BJD Rajya Sabha MP and partys national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya on Monday expressed deep concern over the increasing price of LPG cylinder and fuel and said that the Central government should be sensitive ...

The future of work has already arrived: How ready are we?

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANISRV Media The Coronavirus pandemic has brought in drastic changes in the way we work, how we work, where we work and how we stay connected through technology. HR leaders have been chalking various s...

Polls to urban local bodies in AP to be held on March 10

Elections to urban local bodiesULBs in Andhra Pradesh would be held on March 10, the StateElection Commission announced on Monday, eleven months afterit suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year inview of COVID-19 pandemic.Accor...

Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination to start in Karnataka today

Karnatakas Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday said, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state will begin today. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination will begin in the state starti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021