Iran will further scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 nuclear obligations not revived

Iran will further scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 nuclear obligations not revivedReuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:04 IST
Iran will further scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if other parties to the pact fail to fulfill their obligations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"We have no option but to respect the law. It does not mean ending all inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog," Saeed Khatibzadeh said, referring to an Iranian law that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance.
On Feb. 21, the law obliges the government to end the sweeping inspection powers given to the U.N. nuclear watchdog by the 2015 deal and limiting inspections to declared nuclear sites only.
