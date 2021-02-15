Centre announces changes to mapping policy, PM Modi says reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday announced the "sweeping changes" to the country's mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, to enable them to create substantial advances in mapping, ultimately making to empower small businesses. "What is readily available globally does not need to be restricted in India and therefore geospatial data that used to be restricted will now be freely available in India," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release.

Furthermore, the country's corporations and innovators are no longer subject to restrictions nor do they require prior approvals before they collect, generate, prepare, disseminate, store, publish, update digital Geospatial Data and Maps within the territory of India, the release said. "Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to Digital India. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the release said.

"Our startups and mapping innovators will be trusted to self-certify, apply good judgement and be relied upon to demonstrate adherence to guidelines. In addition, measures to promote the development of Indian geospatial innovations that take advantage of the latest map-making technologies are proposed," the release further said. Reacting to the latest reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the latest reforms will unlock "tremendous opportunities" for our country's start-ups, adding that farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial and remote sensing data.

"The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country's start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "India's farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial and remote sensing data. Democratizing data will enable the rise of new technologies & platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors," he said in a subsequent tweet.

These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation, PM Modi added. (ANI)

