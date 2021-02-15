Left Menu

Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay - media

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Monday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported.

The number of casualties was not clear, it said. A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

