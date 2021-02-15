Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay - media

Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay - mediaReuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:59 IST
Myanmar security forces opened fire on Monday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported.
The number of casualties was not clear, it said. A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded.
