HC refuses to quash FIR against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh

The Bombay High Court on Mondayrefused to quash an FIR lodged against late actor SushantSingh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly forging andfabricating a medical prescription for her brother.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M SKarnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, anothersister of Rajput.

The court said while there was prima facie evidenceagainst Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does notstand.

''We are of the considered opinion that the FIR againstpetitioner Meetu Singh does not survive,'' the bench said.

''However, the FIR against petitioner Priyanka Singh isnot quashed as we prima facie find that a case is made out,''the court said.

The bench said its judgment shall not cause animpediment for the investigating agency to probe the FIR andsubmit whatever report it deems fit.

The sisters had approached the HC seeking to quash theFirst Information Report (FIR) lodged for alleged forgery andfabrication of a medical prescription for their brother foranxiety issues.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singhand doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospitalby the Bandra police in Mumbai on September 7 last year, basedon a complaint filed by Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, Rajput's sisters and the doctorprepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for the actor a few days before his death.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his home in suburbanBandra on June 14 last year.

His father K K Singh later lodged a case of abetmentof suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her familymembers. The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

After registration of the FIR against Rajput'ssisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to theCentral Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of theSupreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the deathof Rajput shall be probed by the CBI.

Senior counsel Vikas Singh, appearing for Rajput'ssisters, had argued that telemedicine practice guidelinespermitted a doctor to prescribe medicines after onlineconsultation.

He had claimed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic,Rajput could not go for physical consultation.

Even assuming that such a prescription was procured,there was no evidence to show Rajput consumed any medicines,Singh told the court.

Senior counsel Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the Mumbaipolice, had opposed the plea and said there was no onlineconsultation done.

Rhea Chakraborty's advocate Satish Maneshinde had alsoopposed the plea of Rajput's sisters, and said one of thecircumstances that may have led to the actor's death was the''dangerous cocktail of drugs, narcotic substances andmedicines''.

