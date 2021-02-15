Left Menu

Nikita, Shantanu created 'toolkit'; Disha sent it to Greta Thunberg via Telegram app: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:47 IST
Nikita, Shantanu created 'toolkit'; Disha sent it to Greta Thunberg via Telegram app: Delhi Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Monday alleged that climate activist Disha Ravi along with two other suspects Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created the ''toolkit'' document related to the farmers' protest and shared in on social media.

The police claimed Disha, who was arrested by the force on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the ''toolkit'' to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg via Telegram app.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath claimed that Disha deleted a WhatsApp group she created to spread the ''toolkit''.

The Delhi Police earlier said non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu for allegedly sharing the ''toolkit'' on social media. Nath claimed that Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by 'pro-khalistani' group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) and added that Jacob was also one of the editors of ''toolkit'' document.

''Disha , Shantanu and Nikita created and edited the toolkit. Disha sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app. Disha deleted a whatsapp group which she created to spread the toolkit. Due procedure was followed during Dishal's arrest,'' he said. Ravi was sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court here.

Thunberg had shared the ''toolkit'' to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a ''proof'' of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India. PTI AMP BUN BUN TDSTDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thane court denies bail to 5 who attacked, abused escort team

Five undertrials who had attackedand abused a police team while being brought back to jailafter a hearing two years ago were denied bail by a Thanecourt, an official said on Monday.In his order of last last month, the copy of which wasmade ...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala to make history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to receive unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Org...

UK PM Johnson says: lockdown exit will be sensible to avoid 'reverse ferret'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the path out of lockdown would be sensible to avoid being forced into a reversal of the relaxation of measures. Johnson, speaking to people waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, said t...

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new farm laws on Monday said it held consultations with eminent academicians and agri-professionals on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhis borders for over two m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021