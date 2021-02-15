Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say they have struck Saudi's Jeddah, Abha airports with drones

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Monday it had struck Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jeddah airports with drones. In a statement on Twitter, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the attacks halted operations at the airports for two hours as a result.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Monday it had struck Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jeddah airports with drones.

In a statement on Twitter, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the attacks halted operations at the airports for two hours as a result. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said early on Monday morning it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom.

There was no Saudi confirmation of disruption to the airports. The Houthis have said they have launched attacks which have struck an air field or base in southern Saudi Arabia almost every day for nine days. On Wednesday Riyadh said an attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at Abha airport.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis who control the capital and most populous areas. U.N. officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war which the U.N. says has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Toby Chopra and Peter Graff)

