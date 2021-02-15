Left Menu

19-yr-old woman killed for dowry in UP's Etah

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed for dowry in Shastri Nagar locality under Jaithra police station area here, police said on Monday.

Jaya got married to Rajesh two years ago and was being tortured for not getting a motorcycle and Rs 2 lakh cash and gold in dowry, the victim's mother, Manju Devi, told police.

On Sunday, Rajesh called her mother-in-law and claimed that Jaya had committed suicide by hanging herself, police said quoting the complainant, who is a resident of the national capital.

We found the woman hanging inside the house while her in-laws had fled, police said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem examination.

A case has been lodged and efforts are on to trace Rajesh and his family members, police added.

