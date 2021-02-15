Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:06 IST
PMLA case: Bizman-actor Sachin Joshi remanded in ED custody
A special court here on Monday remanded Sachin Joshi, actor-producer and part of the JM JoshiGroup, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 18 in connection with a money laundering case.

Joshi was arrested on Sunday for allegedly laundering 100 crores along with another city-based firm OmkarRealtors.

On Monday, Joshi was produced before a special court hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, which remanded him in ED custody till February 18.

Omkar Group is accused of committing fraud in connection with Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme works.

