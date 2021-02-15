Left Menu

Two get life imprisonment in UP for killing man in 2004

15-02-2021
A court here on Monday sentenced two people to life imprisonment in a 2004 murder case.

The special SC/ST court convicted Dharmendra and Robin, residents of Mamau village, of killing Bhoora, a resident of Hazratpur.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the convicts.

According to police, the two had killed Bhoora by pouring acid on him.

A case was registered against Dharmendra and Robin under relevant sections and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and both of them were sent to jail.

