Two get life imprisonment in UP for killing man in 2004

Two get life imprisonment in UP for killing man in 2004PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:42 IST
A court here on Monday sentenced two people to life imprisonment in a 2004 murder case.
The special SC/ST court convicted Dharmendra and Robin, residents of Mamau village, of killing Bhoora, a resident of Hazratpur.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the convicts.
According to police, the two had killed Bhoora by pouring acid on him.
A case was registered against Dharmendra and Robin under relevant sections and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and both of them were sent to jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhoora
- Mamau
- Dharmendra
- Robin
- SC/ST court
- Hazratpur
ALSO READ
300-km-long Paradip-Barbil road to be turned into eight-lane highway: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan lauds 'Mission Purvodaya', says it is benefitting over 50 cr people in eastern India
Misnomer to campaign that fuel prices are at all-time high: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra's "He-Man, Larger than the Life Dhaba" turns one this year
Dharmendra Pradhan blames artificial price mechanism by oil producing nations for fuel price hike