Czech OMNIPOL signs deal to sell 12 training jets to Vietnam

The new-style jets, to be delivered in 2023-2024, are based on the successful L-39 Albatros that were exported to numerous foreign markets in the 1970s and 1980s. "The contract includes the acquisition of 12 L-39NG aircraft, plus the training of pilots, instructors, ground crew and mechanics," OMNIPOL said in a statement.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:22 IST
Vietnam's Defence Ministry has signed a deal to buy 12 L-39NG military training jets made by Aero Vodochody AEROSPACE, the Czech planemaker's management company OMNIPOL said on Monday. The new-style jets, to be delivered in 2023-2024, are based on the successful L-39 Albatros that were exported to numerous foreign markets in the 1970s and 1980s.

"The contract includes the acquisition of 12 L-39NG aircraft, plus the training of pilots, instructors, ground crew and mechanics," OMNIPOL said in a statement. "Also included will be the supply of aircraft spare parts, as well as the supply of equipment for ground-based training, logistics support or specialised airport systems."

Aero was bought last year by businessman Andras Tombor of Hungary and Czech Richard Hava, who also owns OMNIPOL, from the Czech Penta Group. Vietnam was among buyers of the L-39s in the 1970s and 1980s, OMNIPOL said.

It did not disclose the value of the contract for the new-style jets, which were certified last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

