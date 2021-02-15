Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 16 held for leopard hunting, trading of pangolin scales

State Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force on Monday arrested 16 persons in a joint effort for engaging in leopard hunting, and trading of pangolins' scales, according to a statement by the state Chief Forest Conservator's Office.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh: 16 held for leopard hunting, trading of pangolin scales
The arrested accused with the recovered leopard skins. . Image Credit: ANI

State Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force on Monday arrested 16 persons in a joint effort for engaging in leopard hunting, and trading of pangolins' scales, according to a statement by the state Chief Forest Conservator's Office. The arrests have been made following a comprehensive strategic action in Katni, Jabalpur, and Dindori districts.

Two accused are residents of Katni, two of Jabalpur, four of Umaria, and the rest eight of Dindori districts. "About 20 kilograms of pangolin scale, four leopard's skins, two four-wheelers, two two-wheelers have been recovered from the arrested," informed the official statement.

As per the statement, the investigation of the incident is underway. All the accused have been taken into remand. "The accused used to sell body parts of leopards to people for black magic and witchcraft," the statement added. (ANI)

