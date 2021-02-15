BRO gets bi-annual award under GeM portal's buyers and sellers incentivization scheme

The Border Roads Organisation on Monday was awarded for its performance in the buyers and sellers incenitivization scheme of the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal, according to an official statement.

The government in September last year had announced bi-annual awards under the GeM portal scheme ''to uplift the spirits of buyers and sellers'', it said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was awarded for its performance in terms of ''order value''.

The GeM is a portal where government organisations put their procurement orders and companies put in their bids to be sellers.

While the BRO was awarded in the ''order value'' category, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was awarded in the category of ''order volume''.

The Assam Rifles was awarded under the category of ''number of distinct products'' and the Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC) was awarded for ''timely payments''.

The BRO, which comes under the defence ministry, said on Twitter that it ''has been adjuged the best government organisation in first bi-annual buyers and sellers incentivisation scheme held by government e-marketplace for their overwhelming purchases on the GeM despite being deployed in most difficult and remote areas of our great nation''.

''This speaks of high order of transparency the organisation has maintained in procurement of goods and services... The organisation has strived hard and aligned their procurement processes to government policies to bring in everlasting change,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)