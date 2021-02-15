Punjab women's panel chief denied permission to meet Nodeep Kaur

Punjab State Commission of Women Chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission to meet arrested labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur by the Haryana’s Karnal jail superintendent, an official said on Monday. A spokesperson of the commission said the jail superintendent morning called up the office of the commission and said Gulati will have to get an approval of the Haryana government to meet Kaur. A native of Punjab's Muktsar district and a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, 23-year-old Kaur is facing charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She along with others was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12, the Haryana Police had earlier said. On February 11, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary had appealed to the National Commission for Women to intervene for the release of Kaur.

