Left Menu

Punjab women's panel chief denied permission to meet Nodeep Kaur

Punjab State Commission of Women Chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission to meet arrested labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur by the Haryanas Karnal jail superintendent, an official said on Monday. A spokesperson of the commission said the jail superintendent morning called up the office of the commission and said Gulati will have to get an approval of the Haryana government to meet Kaur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:10 IST
Punjab women's panel chief denied permission to meet Nodeep Kaur

Punjab State Commission of Women Chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission to meet arrested labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur by the Haryana’s Karnal jail superintendent, an official said on Monday. A spokesperson of the commission said the jail superintendent morning called up the office of the commission and said Gulati will have to get an approval of the Haryana government to meet Kaur. A native of Punjab's Muktsar district and a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, 23-year-old Kaur is facing charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She along with others was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12, the Haryana Police had earlier said. On February 11, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary had appealed to the National Commission for Women to intervene for the release of Kaur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three die as new Ebola outbreak declared in southern Guinea

This is the first time the disease has been reported in the country since the deadly 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa which claimed over 11,000 lives.Its a huge concern to see the resurgence of Ebola in Guinea, a country which has already ...

9 more fast track courts in Punjab to curb sexual attacks on women, children

An inter-departmental meeting of the Punjab government on Monday decided on a slew of measures to strengthen the investigation and prosecution machinery for handling criminal offences against women and children, including the establishment ...

France says will keep supporting struggle for democracy in Myanmar

France will keep supporting the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy, a spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The deployment of armoured vehicles in several cities and increasing use of violence...

Chhattisgarh cop dies 3 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Three days after beingadministered a COVID-19 vaccine, an assistant sub-inspectorASI of the Chhattisgarh police died on Monday, officialssaid.A post-mortem was carried out to establish the exactcause of death and a report is awaited, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021