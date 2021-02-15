Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:20 IST
Governor prorogues West Bengal assembly

Governor Jagdeep Dhankharprorogued the West Bengal assembly from Monday, and observedthat in the country's parliamentary history, an assembly hasnever been in session for over a year without being prorogued.

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of theParliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it.

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued theassembly from February 15, taking note of a recommendation byChief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

''Never earlier in parliamentary history of thiscountry an assembly has been in session for over a yearwithout being prorogued,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

''In the process wholesome practices including Governoraddress in first session @MamataOfficial could not take placethereby depriving vital discussion,'' he said in the tweet.

A two-day special session of the West Bengal Assemblywas held from January 27 when the state government tabled aresolution against the Centre's new farm laws and discuss theissue of agitating farmers.

The governor was not invited to address the session onthe first day of the sitting of the assembly this year.

Facing criticism from opposition leaders for this,Speaker Biman Banerjee had said that no irregularity wascommitted as there is no provision for the address of thegovernor if a sitting is a continuation of a previous sessioneven if it is in a new year.

The Speaker had said that the sitting was continuationof a session that was adjourned in September 2020 sine die andwas reconvened from January 27 on a request by the governmentfor conduct of important businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

