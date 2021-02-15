Left Menu

Secretary-General underscores need for peace and stability in Africa’s Sahel region

The UN Secretary-General has underlined his concern for Africa’s Sahel region, where deteriorating security and violence are aggravating an already difficult humanitarian situation that is unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency.

UN News | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:29 IST
Secretary-General underscores need for peace and stability in Africa’s Sahel region

António Guterres addressed heads of State from the Group of Five for the Sahel, known by the diplomatic shorthand, ‘G5 Sahel’, meeting on Monday at the start of their summit this week in Chad.

The UN chief noted that despite recent promising developments, including the peaceful holding of elections, civilians continue to pay the price for ongoing insecurity in the region, which has displaced more than two million people.

COVID-19 has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities, including economic and health challenges, and has pushed more than six million people into extreme poverty,” he said in a video message to the summit. “The G5 Sahel has a key role to play in addressing this crisis.”

Fund Joint Force

The G5 Sahel comprises Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The countries established a Joint Force four years ago to combat terrorism and other cross-border threats, which receives assistance from international partners, including the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA.

The Secretary-General observed that although the Joint Force continues to grow in strength, it must have stable and predictable funding.

“MINUSMA support for the transition process and the stabilization of Mali must be a priority for partners in the region,” he added, while condemning last week’s deadly attack against UN peacekeepers serving in the country.

UN support for good governance

Mr. Guterres further pointed to development, the rule of law and good governance as “cornerstones of stability” in the Sahel region.

“Governments must regain the confidence of their citizens, and we are determined to support all efforts towards that end,” he said.

The Secretary-General underscored the need to address the root causes of conflict, given the multidimensional and inter-related nature of the many challenges in the region.

He has appointed a Special Coordinator for Development in the Sahel, Mar Dieye, who will work together with the UN Special Representative for West Africa and the region, Mohammed Chambas, to advance peace and stability there.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17. An official release said Prime Minister will dedicate Ramanathapuram - Thoothukudi natu...

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education JKBOSE on Monday organised a two-day workshop to initiate translation of the Environmental Studies textbooks from standard 3 to 5, and of Mathematics textbooks from standard 1 to 5, into four offi...

France says will keep supporting struggle for democracy in Myanmar

France will keep supporting the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy, a spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The deployment of armoured vehicles in several cities and increasing use of violence...

Three die as new Ebola outbreak declared in southern Guinea

This is the first time the disease has been reported in the country since the deadly 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa which claimed over 11,000 lives.Its a huge concern to see the resurgence of Ebola in Guinea, a country which has already ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021