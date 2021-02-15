2002 Godhra train coach fire: Key accused held after 19 yrs in Guj

Almost 19 years after a mobtorched a coach of Sabarmati Express at Godhra station inPanchmahal district of Gujarat which caused the death of 59'karsevaks', police has nabbed key accused, Rafiq HussainBhatuk, from Godhra town, an officer said on Monday.

Bhatuk (51) was part of the ''core group'' of theaccused persons involved in the entire conspiracy. He has beenon the run for the last 19 years, said PanchmahalSuperintendent of Police Leena Patil.

Based on a specific tip-off, a team of Godhra policeraided a house in Signal Falia area located near the railwaystation on Sunday night and picked up Bhatuk, Patil told PTI.

''Bhatuk was part of the core group of the accused whohad hatched the entire conspiracy, incited mob and evenarranged petrol to torch the train compartment. He fled toDelhi immediately after his name cropped up duringinvestigation. He was facing murder and rioting charges amongothers,'' Patil said.

A total of 59 'karsevaks' were killed in the Godhratrain burning incident on February 27, 2002, triggering theworst communal riots in the history of Gujarat.

The SP said Bhatuk used to work as a labourer atGodhra railway station.

''He was involved in pelting stones on the compartmentand pouring petrol inside before it was set on fire by otheraccused,'' she added.

An FIR on torching of the coach allegedly by a mobfrom Signal Falia area located near the railway station hadbeen registered with the Godhra Railway Police, said Patil.

''After fleeing Godhra following the incident, Bhatukspent most of his time in Delhi where he worked on railwaystations and also at construction sites as a labourer. He alsosold household items on a handcart,'' the SP said.

As part of his strategy to evade arrest, Bhatukshifted his family from Sultan Falia, where he used to livebefore the Godhra incident, to Signal Falia recently, saidPatil.

''We recently learnt that he had changed his house andvisited his family in the past too. However, we couldn't catchhim as he used to leave after a day or two. This time, ourteams managed to catch him. We will hand him over to Godhrarailway police for further investigation,'' said Patil.

She said at least three accused--Salim Ibrahim Badamaka Salim Panwala, Shaukat Charkha and Abdulmajid YousufMitha--still remain at large in this case.

It is believed that the trio had fled to Pakistan, sheadded.

