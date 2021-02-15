Left Menu

Left workers booked for attacking cops in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:00 IST
A case has beenregistered against some Left workers and others for allegedlyattacking four police officials of Kuttiadi police stationnear here on Sunday night, police said.

Police said they were booked under various sectionsof the Indian PenalCode including for obstructing a policeofficer and attacking an officer on duty.

A police jeep also suffered minor damage, policesaid.

A Station House Officer and three police officialsof Kuttiadi police station were injured in an attack allegedlyby a group of CPI(M) workers at nearby Nittoor late on Sundaynight.

Police said the team had gone tothe spot to arresta local Left leader against whom there was an arrest warrantpending since 2016 in a BJP worker's murder case.

Kozhikode Rural SP A Sreenivas, under whosejurisdiction the crime occurred, however, declined to commenton the incident.

Three of the injured were treated at a localhospital and one has been admitted to the Kozhikode medicalCollege hospital.

The police are yet to make any arrests.PTI CORRRRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

