PM to address webinar concerning effective implementation of budget in infrastructure sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:19 IST
PM to address webinar concerning effective implementation of budget in infrastructure sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector on Tuesday. A PMO release said the webinar will witness the participation of more than 200 panellists including representatives of major financial institutions and funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.

The panellists will share their ideas on improving pace and quality of infrastructure development, with focus on advanced technology, and attracting more investments in the sector. This will be followed by two parallel breakout sessions involving discussions between senior officials of groups of ministries and cross-sectional experts to compile a list of implementable projects to fast-track implementation of the budget vision and draft an implementation roadmap.

Ongoing consultations have also been planned with stakeholders on the implementation of the finalized strategy, the release said. The Prime Minister will address the event at 4 pm. (ANI)

