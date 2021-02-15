Left Menu

FIR: HC relief for one Sushant sister, not for another

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:21 IST
FIR: HC relief for one Sushant sister, not for another
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Mondayrefused to quash the FIR lodged against late actor SushantSingh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly forging andfabricating a medical prescription for her brother, but setaside the police document against a second sister.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M SKarnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, anothersister of Rajput.

The court said while there was prima facie evidenceagainst Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does notstand.

The judges said the CBI, which is already probingRajput's death, said the central agency will also look intothe FIR against Priyanka Singh.

''We are of the considered opinion that the FIR againstpetitioner Meetu Singh does not survive,'' the bench said.

''However, the FIR against petitioner Priyanka Singh isnot quashed as we prima facie find that a case is made out,''the court observed.

The bench said its judgment shall not cause animpediment for the investigating agency to probe the FIR(against Priyanka Singh) and submit whatever report it deemsfit.

''The allegations made in the complaint, do clearlyconstitute a cognizable offence as against only petitionerPriyanka Singh justifying the registration of a case and aninvestigation thereon,'' the court noted.

It said the FIR against Meetu Singh was registered onthe basis of suspicion and vague allegations.

The sisters had approached the HC seeking to quash theFirst Information Report (FIR) lodged for alleged forgery andfabrication of a medical prescription for their brother foranxiety issues.

The FIR, naming Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and TarunKumar, a doctor from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, wasfiled by the suburban Bandra police on September 7 based on acomplaint by Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The complaint alleged the sisters and the doctorprepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for the Bollywood actor.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his suburban apartmenton June 14, 2020.

His father K K Singh later lodged a case of abetmentof suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her familymembers. The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

After registration of the FIR against Rajput'ssisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to theCentral Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of theSupreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the deathof Rajput shall be probed by the CBI.

The court, in its order on Monday, noted that the FIRlodged by Chakraborty is in respect of the same incident(Rajput's death) having a different version of events, whichaccording to the court is permissible.

The bench said the CBI, already probing the FIR lodgedby Rajput's father K K Singh, shall also meticulously andcarefully look into the FIR lodged by Chakraborty.

During earlier hearings, senior counsel Vikas Singh,appearing for Rajput's sisters, had argued that telemedicinepractice guidelines permitted a doctor to prescribe medicinesafter online consultation.

He had claimed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic,Rajput could not go for physical consultation.

Senior counsel Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the Mumbaipolice, had opposed the plea to quash the FIR and said noonline consultation was done.

Chakraborty's advocate Satish Maneshinde had alsoopposed the plea of Rajput's sisters, and said one of thecircumstances that may have led to the actor's death was the''dangerous cocktail of drugs, narcotic substances andmedicines''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrating online: The digital tools preparing refugees and migrants with an economic lifeline

Sharifa Ahammad, along with more than 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees, lives in extremely congested camps in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, near the border with Myanmar. Having fled violence, the refugees now have to contend with the threat of...

Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravis arrest that appeared to urge exterminating those who harbour the seed of anti-nationalism, prompting an investigation by Twitter.The remark in Hindi could also ...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist : Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Monday said the state government is ready to provide a joband financial support to the family of DYFI activist whosuccumbed to his injuries sustained during a clash betweenpolice and members of Left parties....

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17. An official release said Prime Minister will dedicate Ramanathapuram - Thoothukudi natu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021