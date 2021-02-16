LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine'

Left Menu

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 00:50 IST
The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers. Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday. “Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said.

Floyd, a Black man, died last May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can't breathe.” His death launched massive protests nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd's family, said Monday that the family is outraged. “This is beyond insult on top of injury — it's injury on top of death. The type of callousness and cruelty within a person's soul needed to do something like this evades comprehension — and is indicative of a much larger problem within the culture of the LAPD,'' Crump said. ''We demand that everyone who was involved is held accountable for their revolting behaviour and that an apology be issued to the family immediately.” If the probe confirms LAPD officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” the police chief said.

The Times reported that Moore also confirmed the department is investigating two anonymous Instagram accounts reportedly linked to department personnel — including one called the “Blue Line Mafia.”

