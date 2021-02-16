Left Menu

3 sailors have COVID on US ship that saw outbreak last year

Other ships that have been underway or at their home ports over the past year have had smaller numbers of sailors test positive, but none have had such a major outbreak.The Roosevelt has been out on deployment in the Pacific in recent weeks, and about a week ago conducted dual carrier exercises with the USS Nimitz, which is returning home to the West Coast from a lengthy deployment in the Middle East.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 06:32 IST
3 sailors have COVID on US ship that saw outbreak last year

Three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said Monday, less than a year after a massive outbreak on the ship sidelined it in Guam for nearly two months.

The Navy said the three sailors have not had any symptoms, and they and others who were exposed to them are currently isolated on the aircraft carrier, which is conducting operations in the Pacific. They tested positive Sunday.

In a statement, the Navy said it is “following an aggressive mitigation strategy,'' including masks, social distancing, and proper handwashing and hygiene measures.

“U.S. Pacific Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force,” the fleet said in the statement.

The outbreak on the ship last year was the largest the military has seen so far, with more than 1,000 sailors testing positive. One sailor died. Eventually all of the 4,800 crew members were sent ashore in Guam for weeks of quarantine, in a systematic progression that kept enough sailors on the ship to keep it secure and running.

The failure of the ship's leaders to properly handle the outbreak exploded into one of the biggest military leadership crises in recent years. The ship's captain, who pleaded for faster action to protect his crew from the rapidly spreading virus, was fired and the one-star admiral on the ship had his promotion delayed.

Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, concluded after a lengthy review that both men made serious errors in judgment.

The carrier returned to duty about three months after it docked in Guam and then returned home to the West Coast. Other ships that have been underway or at their home ports over the past year have had smaller numbers of sailors test positive, but none have had such a major outbreak.

The Roosevelt has been out on deployment in the Pacific in recent weeks, and about a week ago conducted dual carrier exercises with the USS Nimitz, which is returning home to the West Coast from a lengthy deployment in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

China reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Feb. 15, compared to nine a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday. All the cases were imported infections originating overseas, and there was no new death or new suspe...

NZ says Australia abdicated responsibilities over dual citizen arrested in Turkey

New Zealands Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that Australia had abdicated its responsibilities by unilaterally cancelling the citizenship of a woman who was arrested in Turkey with alleged links to the Islamic State.Turkish au...

Australia medical regulator approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Australias medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, making it the second vaccine to get regulatory approval in Australia.The regulator last month approved the P...

Novavax signs deal with SK Bioscience for 40 mln vaccine doses for S. Korea

U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said on Monday it has signed a license agreement with South Korea manufacturer SK Bioscience to produce 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for South Korea.Concurrently, SK Bioscience has finalized an ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021