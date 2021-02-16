NZ says Australia abdicated responsibilities over dual citizen arrested in Turkey

NZ says Australia abdicated responsibilities over dual citizen arrested in TurkeyReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 07:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 07:04 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that Australia had abdicated its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman who was arrested in Turkey with alleged links to the Islamic State.
Turkish authorities said on Monday that three New Zealanders, including a woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, have been caught trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman held New Zealand and Australian citizenships previously, but the Australian government unilaterally cancelled her citizenship, Ardern said in her statement.
“We believe Australia has abdicated its responsibilities in relation to this person...," Ardern said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Three people left in Australian Open quarantine
Australia's COVID-19 inoculation programme to cost at least $4.8 billion, PM to say
Australia 'deeply concerned' on reports of arrest of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM
As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM