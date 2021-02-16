HM Amit Shah greets Delhi Police personnel on force's 74th raising day

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings to the Delhi Police personnel and their families on the forces raising day and said they are ensuring the national capitals security even under adverse circumstances. As home minister, Shah is in charge of the Delhi Police.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings to the Delhi Police personnel and their families on the force's raising day and said they are ensuring the national capital's security even under adverse circumstances. As home minister, Shah is in charge of the Delhi Police. ''Heartfelt greetings to all personnel and their families on the 74th foundation day of Delhi Police. I salute the courage, restraint and determination of the brave personnel of the Delhi Police who are fully dedicated to ensure the security and peace of the country's capital even under adverse circumstances,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

