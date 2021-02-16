Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on WednesdayReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-02-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 09:55 IST
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT; prefix number denotes seeding; all matches quarter-finals): ROD LAVER ARENA
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) Not before 0200
22-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) v Jessica Pegula (U.S.) Not before 0400
7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Not before 0830
5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
