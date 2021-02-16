Mumbai: Doctor commits suicide at Nair Hospital

A 27-year-old doctor with civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central allegedly committedsuicide by injecting himself with an unknown substance, policesaid on Tuesday.

Bhinsandesh Tupe, a first-year student ofanaesthesiology, was found unconscious in his hostel roomaround 10.30 pm on Monday, an official said.

Tupe was rushed to a hospital where he was declareddead on admission, the official said.

According to the police, the deceased had allegedlyinjected himself with an unknown substance.

A case of accidental death has been registered atAgripada police station, he said, adding that the victim'sbody has been sent for post-mortem.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the doctor tookextreme step due to personal problems, the official said.

