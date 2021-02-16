Saudi-led coalition: Houthi drone interception leaves shrapnel near Abha airport

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said the interception of a drone fired by the Iran-aligned group towards the kingdom had left shrapnel in the vicinity of Saudi's Abha airport, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday.

The incident caused no casualties, the coalition statement carried by Al Arabiya said, adding that the drone had been fired towards the airport, which is in southern Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)