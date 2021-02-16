Left Menu

Poland's ruling nationalists go back to drawing board with media tax

The other coalition partner, the right-wing United Poland, has said it supports the general direction of the proposals but will comment on it fully in the coming days. Muller said businesses had told the government they were worried about setting a fair taxation threshold.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:10 IST
Poland's ruling nationalists go back to drawing board with media tax
Representative image. Image Credit: (@EUinmyRegion)

Poland's ruling nationalists on Tuesday said they would rewrite a proposal that would tax media advertising to ensure it is progressive and fair, after widespread criticism from media firms, the opposition and its own coalition partner. Last week, several private TV and radio stations and web portals in Poland took themselves off air in protest against the tax, which they said would threaten the industry's independence and its diversity of views.

Critics say Poland is following the example of central European ally Hungary in trying to increase government control over the media. Much of Poland's independent media is funded through advertising or subscription. The government says the tax is needed to help raise funds for healthcare and culture, both hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to target internet giants overseas making advertising revenue in the country.

A Ministry of Finance spokeswoman told Polish state news agency PAP on Tuesday that businesses could still submit their opinions until the end of the day. "We will after these consultations draft a new bill that acknowledges these concerns and then we will present it for the next steps in the (legislative) process," government spokesman Piotr Muller told a news conference.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's junior coalition partner, the centrist Accord, had said it could not support the current draft, in part due to the effect it would have on businesses. The other coalition partner, the right-wing United Poland, has said it supports the general direction of the proposals but will comment on it fully in the coming days.

Muller said businesses had told the government they were worried about setting a fair taxation threshold. Previously, government officials said the tax would be set at between 2% and 15% of advertising income, depending on the size of the firm. Polish web portal Onet, owned by Ringier Axel Springer , said it could be paying 10-20 million zlotys ($2.7-5.4 million) extra a year due to the new tax.

On Monday, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the tax would be "fair and progressive and designed so all of the biggest firms have the biggest input into our economic life".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight states that reported frontline workers' vaccination coverage of over 40 pc include Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, MP: Govt.

Eight states that reported frontline workers vaccination coverage of over 40 pc include Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, MP Govt....

Foreign envoys on 2-day JK visit from Wednesday to assess situation post-DDC polls: Officials

Envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the successful completion of the District Development Council electio...

Learjet, the private plane synonymous with the jet-set, nears end of runway

Learjet, the sleek private jet used by celebrities for decades, is ending production this year, following a slump in demand due to competition from newer and less-expensive rivals. Long before COVID-19 hit demand in 2020, the arrival of les...

When celebrity make-up artist Anubha Dawar added glam to Valentine's Day shoot

New Delhi India, February 16 ANIThePRTree Anubha Dawar, who has worked with several Bollywood celebrities over the years, is also a faculty member of Pearl Academy and runs an academy at Delhis Rajouri Garden. On February 11, she organised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021