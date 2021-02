BRIEF-Biden Administration Announces Extension Of COVID-19 Forbearance And Foreclosure Protections For Homeowners

White House: * BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF COVID-19 FORBEARANCE AND FORECLOSURE PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS

* U.S. EXTENDS FORECLOSURE MORATORIUM FOR HOMEOWNERS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021 - WHITE HOUSE * U.S. EXTENDS MORTGAGE PAYMENT FORBEARANCE ENROLLMENT WINDOW UNTIL JUNE 30, 2021 FOR BORROWERS WHO WISH TO REQUEST FORBEARANCE - WHITE HOUSE Source text: https://bit.ly/3s1TJVN

