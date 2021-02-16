Russia denies holding prisoner swap talks with U.S. over detained American -RIA
Russia's foreign ministry denied on Tuesday a report that Moscow and Washington were in talks over a possible prisoner swap that could secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine jailed for spying, the RIA news agency reported. Whelan was convicted of spying last June and sentenced to 16 years in jail.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:21 IST
Russia's foreign ministry denied on Tuesday a report that Moscow and Washington were in talks over a possible prisoner swap that could secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine jailed for spying, the RIA news agency reported.
Whelan was convicted of spying last June and sentenced to 16 years in jail. He denies the charges against him. His lawyer told Reuters on Monday a swap was being discussed that could see Whelan freed within two to three months.
