Russian court rejects Gulag historian's appeal against jail term -TASS

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Yuri Dmitriev, a historian of Stalin-era crimes, against a 13-year jail sentence on charges that his supporters say were fabricated to punish him for his work, TASS reported.

Dmitriev, 65, was found guilty last July of sexually abusing his adopted daughter, a charge he denies.

