PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:54 IST
Toolkit case: DCW sends notice to Delhi Police, seeks detailed report on Disha Ravi's arrest
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (Delhi Commission For Women)

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to the Delhi Police on the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in the 'toolkit' case and sought a report on issues like why she was not provided a lawyer of her choice when produced before a court here.

Taking cognisance of media reports, the panel in a statement, issued on Tuesday, also said that Ravi was produced before a court in Delhi without a lawyer of her choice being present there.

The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws.

Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also ''coaxed her to act on it''. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Muluk, who are absconding.

Citing media reports and claims by activists, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said Ravi was arrested and taken to Delhi from Bengaluru by police and her whereabouts were not disclosed, not even to her parents.

It has also been alleged that police did not present her at a court in Bengaluru for transit remand, before bringing her to Delhi, it said.

However, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said Ravi was arrested in accordance with the law which ''doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old''.

The DCW has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, reasons for allegedly not producing Ravi before a local court for transit remand, reasons for allegedly not providing a lawyer of her choice when she was produced before the court here, and a detailed action taken report, the statement said.

The commission has asked police to provide the information by Friday, it added.

Shrivastava has also said that Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody and the matter was being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

