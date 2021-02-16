Goa: History-sheeter shot at, injured; 1 held, 2 on the run

A history-sheeter was shot at andinjured by rival gang members near Goa's Margao town onTuesday afternoon, police said.

Anwar Shaikh, who has cases of assault, kidnapping etcagainst his name, was shot in the knee in Fatorda area bythree people, one of whom has been arrested, said InspectorKapil Nayak.

''Shaikh has been hospitalised. Efforts are on to nabthe other two people involved in the attack. Further probeinto this gang rivalry incident is underway,'' Nayak added.

