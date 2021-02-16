Left Menu

RBI reviews current economic situation, areas of its operations

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a meeting on Tuesday reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the apex bank.

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a meeting on Tuesday reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the apex bank. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur also attended the meeting, an official statement by the RBI said.

The statement added, "Sitharaman, in her address, outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2021-22 and the priorities of the government." "The Board members complimented the FM for the Budget and also made various suggestions for consideration of the government," informed the official statement.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das chaired the 587th meeting of RBI's Central Board of Directors through video conferencing. Deputy governors BP Kanungo, Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao and other directors of the Central Board were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

