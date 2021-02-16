Left Menu

China's ambassador to Myanmar says situation 'not what China wants to see'

China's ambassador to Myanmar said on Tuesday the current political situation was "absolutely not what China wants to see" and dismissed social media rumours of Chinese involvement in the Feb. 1 military coup as "completely nonsense". In an interview with local media posted on the Chinese embassy Facebook page, ambassador Chen Hai said China maintained "friendly relations" with both the army and the former ruling civilian government.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:36 IST
China's ambassador to Myanmar says situation 'not what China wants to see'

China's ambassador to Myanmar said on Tuesday the current political situation was "absolutely not what China wants to see" and dismissed social media rumours of Chinese involvement in the Feb. 1 military coup as "completely nonsense".

In an interview with local media posted on the Chinese embassy Facebook page, ambassador Chen Hai said China maintained "friendly relations" with both the army and the former ruling civilian government. While Western countries have strongly condemned the Feb. 1 coup, China has been more cautious - emphasising the importance of stability.

China nonetheless agreed to a U.N. Security Council statement that called for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees and voiced concern over the state of emergency. Some of the protests against the coup that have drawn hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets in recent days have taken place outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, with protesters accusing Beijing of supporting the military junta.

The ambassador dismissed viral rumours on the internet of planes bringing in Chinese technical personnel and troops to Myanmar as "completely nonsense", saying the planes were regular cargo flights exporting goods such as seafood. He said China was "not informed in advance of the political change in Myanmar" and that it hoped "all things go well in Myanmar, rather than becoming unstable or even falling into chaos."

"Many countries in transition are overcoming difficulties and challenges through their own efforts, and exploring development paths suitable for their own circumstances," the ambassador said. China has traditionally been viewed with suspicion in neighbouring Myanmar, where it has significant economic and strategic interests and has often backed Myanmar’s position against Western criticism. (Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures to all-time highs

U.S. stock index futures hit record highs on Tuesday with investors piling into economically sensitive stocks such as energy and banks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the worlds biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.Morgan Sta...

Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate human trafficking victims

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britain should pay 90,000 euros 78,590 pounds in compensation to two Vietnamese men who were convicted of drug crimes despite signs they had been trafficked as children and forc...

Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40 rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.Its revenue rose to 322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earli...

'Reflation' trade pushes German Bund yields to 8-month highs

German 10-year bond yields hit their highest level since June on Tuesday as expectations for an economic recovery and extraordinary fiscal stimulus in the United States pushed yields higher across the board. U.S. President Joe Biden will tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021