Germany rejects French request to supply troops for combat missions in Sahel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany will not send troops into additional military missions in the Sahel region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday, rejecting French requests for a German engagement in combat operations against Islamist militants.

"Germany is participating with many troops in both international missions in Sahel, in (the European training mission) EUTM as well as (the UN mission) Minusma," Maas said, speaking after a summit of leaders of the Sahel region and their allies.

"At the moment, we don't intend to engage in other missions beyond that but rather focus on what we are doing already," he added.

