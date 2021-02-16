Left Menu

Suspected militia leaders plead not guilty to Central African Republic war crimes

Two men accused of leading Christian-dominated militias in widespread attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Tuesday rejected all charges against them at the start of their trial at the International Criminal Court.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:05 IST
Suspected militia leaders plead not guilty to Central African Republic war crimes
Representative image

Two men accused of leading Christian-dominated militias in widespread attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Tuesday rejected all charges against them at the start of their trial at the International Criminal Court. Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, a former African soccer executive whom prosecutors say was a senior leader of the so-called anti-Balaka militias in 2013 and 2014, and Alfred Yekatom, also known as "Rambo" , pleaded not guilty to charges relating to attacks on Muslim civilians.

"I do not recognise myself at all in the charges against me, I am not guilty," Ngaissona, 53, said. The one-time sports minister has been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, persecution and torture.

Prosecutors said Ngaissona was an integral part of the anti-Balaka movement. "He knew the group he was helping to arm, finance, instruct and organise, known by September 2013 as the anti-Balaka, would inevitably target the Muslim civilian population of western CAR. He knew the vengeance within them," prosecutor Kweku Vanderpuye told the court.

Yekatom, 46, faces similar charges to Ngaissona along with additional ones for his alleged use of child soldiers. The Central African Republic has been mired in violence since a coalition of mostly northern and predominantly Muslim rebels known as "Seleka" , or "alliance" in the Sango language, seized power in March, 2013. Their brutal rule gave rise to the opposing anti-Balaka Christian militias.

Prosecutors showed messages from Facebook pages and chat message groups set up by anti-Balaka groups talking about "sacrificing" Muslims and saying they will "disappear soon". After initial criticism that its investigation into the CAR was one-sided, with only anti-Balaka leaders in the dock, the ICC in January announced it had detained alleged Seleka leader Mahamat Said Abdel Kain.

The trial begins against a backdrop of fighting between the CAR army, backed by United Nations, Russian and Rwandan troops, and rebels from both militia groups who have formed an alliance with the aim of seizing the capital and overturning a Dec. 27 vote in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera was declared the winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank to buy over 9 pc stake in fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions Pvt Ltd to buy 9.65 per cent stake in the company.Thillais Analytical Solutions operates a neo-banking platform Vanghee, which fa...

Infosys McCamish acquires platform from STEP Solutions

Infosys McCamish Systems, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, on Tuesday said it has bought the business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions Group LLC.The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.STEP Solutions Gr...

Repolling ordered at 2 polling booths in Punjab's SAS Nagar

The Punjab election commission on Tuesday ordered repolling at two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation on February 17 after receiving reports of irregularities during voting on February 14, when elections were held for over hundre...

EU to seek fossil fuel phase-out in energy charter treaty talks -document

The European Unions executive will push for a 10-year phase-out of the protection for fossil fuels under an international energy treaty, following calls from some countries to quit the accord unless it can be aligned with Europes climate go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021