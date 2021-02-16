2 killed, 20 injured as mini truck carrying wedding guests overturns in Odisha

At least two members of amarriage party were killed and 20 others injured when themini-truck carrying them overturned in Odisha's Gajapatidistrict on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kankadagada Chhak near RUdaygiri when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The occupants of the mini truck were going fromJamadhia to Ramgiri on the occasion of a wedding, police said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed griefover the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh eachfor the next of kin of the deceased.

He also announced free treatment for the injuredpeople.

